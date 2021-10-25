B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.06

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.06 and last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 13267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

