BMO Capital Markets Increases Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target to $53.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

