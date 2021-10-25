BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

TSE ZWH traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$22.09. 13,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,259. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.78.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.