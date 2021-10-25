Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.07

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$55.07 and last traded at C$54.78, with a volume of 9859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$53.16.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEI.UN shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

