Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.07.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Princeton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.38. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.