BOMB (BOMB) Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $354,343.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,365.59 or 1.00039657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00055533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00048566 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.68 or 0.00653101 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004177 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 903,378 coins and its circulating supply is 902,590 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.