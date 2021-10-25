Boosted Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $79,126.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $492,565.79 and approximately $79,126.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 158.1% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for $8.23 or 0.00013071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00070603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00076978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,134.72 or 1.00279322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.37 or 0.06650967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021383 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.