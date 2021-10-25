BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Gap Down to $15.69

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.69, but opened at $14.78. BrightView shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 4,377 shares traded.

BV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 120.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in BrightView by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 257,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 113,353 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 15.7% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 0.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 4,163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 395,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

