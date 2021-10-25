Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $44.62 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

