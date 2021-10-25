Brokerages Anticipate Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chembio Diagnostics.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.87% and a negative net margin of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEMI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. 18,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,087,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.