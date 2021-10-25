Brokerages Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Post $0.15 EPS

Brokerages forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.20. ProAssurance posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $258.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 8.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 838,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,080,000 after buying an additional 65,828 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 101.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

PRA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

