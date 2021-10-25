Brokerages Anticipate The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will report sales of $330.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.93 million and the lowest is $325.98 million. The AZEK reported sales of $263.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -460.44 and a beta of 1.64.

In other The AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

