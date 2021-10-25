Brokerages Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce $532.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $540.07 million and the lowest is $525.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $444.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.60 million.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACCO Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.86. 558,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $846.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $129,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 801,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 27,684 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $29,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

