Brokerages Expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.53. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.34 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of DBD opened at $10.92 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $855.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 186,852 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 18.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

