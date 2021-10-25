Brokerages Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Getty Realty posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million.

GTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth $1,197,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

