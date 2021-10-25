Brokerages Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Getty Realty posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth $1,197,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE GTY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,150. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $34.21.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.78%.
Getty Realty Company Profile
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
