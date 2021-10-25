Brokerages Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to post $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.30. Medtronic posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.56. 4,165,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,923. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

