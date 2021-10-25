Brokerages Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the highest is $1.01 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $964.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

PKI traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,056. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.