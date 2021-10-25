Brokerages Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. The Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $137.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $137.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,821,923,000 after purchasing an additional 869,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,139,000 after purchasing an additional 491,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,114,000 after purchasing an additional 121,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

