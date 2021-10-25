Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Price Target at C$12.85

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGI. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$13.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

TSE:AGI traded up C$0.21 on Monday, hitting C$10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 690,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,661. The stock has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.04. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.83 and a 52-week high of C$13.34.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$239.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$269.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.6593367 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.86%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

