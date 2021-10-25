Brokerages Set American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Price Target at $51.22

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 73.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 20.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

