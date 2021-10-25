Brokerages Set Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Target Price at GBX 8,442.86

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,442.86 ($110.31).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Croda International alerts:

In other news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total value of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76). Insiders bought a total of 6 shares of company stock worth $52,376 over the last ninety days.

CRDA stock traded up GBX 22.46 ($0.29) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 9,280.46 ($121.25). The company had a trading volume of 169,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 5,843.10 ($76.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,358 ($122.26). The company has a market capitalization of £12.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,912 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,780.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.