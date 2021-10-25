Brokerages Set HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Target Price at C$4.66

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.71.

HEXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.10. 2,040,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,356. HEXO has a 1 year low of C$2.07 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.59. The stock has a market cap of C$580.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.