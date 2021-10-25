Brokerages Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Target Price at $103.22

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ITT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.01. The company had a trading volume of 205,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,632. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 127.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $101.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.19.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ITT by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,909,000 after purchasing an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

