Brokerages Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT at $51.50

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. B. Riley raised their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

JRVR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.05. 978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,257. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.44. James River Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that James River Group will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in James River Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in James River Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in James River Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

