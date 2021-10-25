Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Target Price at $11.33

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

KNTNF stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

