Brokerages Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Target Price at $55.33

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSFS. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,613. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

