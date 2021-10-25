Brokers Issue Forecasts for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -821.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,813,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,098,926. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $167,554,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 143.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $82,373,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

