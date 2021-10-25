Brokers Offer Predictions for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IMG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Cormark set a C$3.25 target price on IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.54.

IMG opened at C$3.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$5.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$326.34 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.