Brokers Set Expectations for Brinker International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Brinker International stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $2,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brinker International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.