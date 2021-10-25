Brokers Set Expectations for Globe Life Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Globe Life in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge expects that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

GL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

GL opened at $93.20 on Monday. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $77.71 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.