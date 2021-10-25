Brokers Set Expectations for International Seaways, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for International Seaways in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.56.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

INSW opened at $18.20 on Monday. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 90,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after buying an additional 78,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after buying an additional 33,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after buying an additional 199,294 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.