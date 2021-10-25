Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

Shares of BIPC opened at $60.69 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

