BTS Asset Management Inc. Makes New $124.48 Million Investment in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,090,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,476,000. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 23.7% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYLB traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $39.79. 6,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,699. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36.

