BTS Asset Management Inc. Takes $167,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.0% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWX. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 150,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 145,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

BWX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,787. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.