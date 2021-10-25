Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Stock Position Reduced by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) by 49.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bull Horn were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHSE. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bull Horn by 516,200.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bull Horn during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Bull Horn in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bull Horn in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bull Horn in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHSE stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

