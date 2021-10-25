Bunge (NYSE:BG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $98.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

Get Bunge alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of BG opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $35,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 16.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 87.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 168,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 78,600 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunge (BG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.