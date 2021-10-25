Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) rose 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 4,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 333,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

BNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of -1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

