Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Gap Up to $25.96

Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $26.75. Business First Bancshares shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 622 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $558.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

