Bytecoin Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $66.46 million and approximately $72,389.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.51 or 0.00458226 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.