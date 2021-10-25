Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,954. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.39. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $105.93 and a twelve month high of $169.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.61.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.