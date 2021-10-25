Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.58 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.280 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.61.

CDNS stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $167.37. 1,590,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,954. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.39. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $105.93 and a one year high of $169.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,682 shares of company stock valued at $28,479,664. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

