CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 333,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of CAE worth $264,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CAE by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in CAE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

NYSE:CAE opened at $30.30 on Monday. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.