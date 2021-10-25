Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

CALM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.02. 134,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,906. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 895.22 and a beta of -0.14.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

