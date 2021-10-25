Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$61.74 and last traded at C$62.00. Approximately 6,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 16,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.36.

CGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$698.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$136.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

In other news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.66, for a total value of C$52,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,240.02. Also, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$71,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,872.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $710,375.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

