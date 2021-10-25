California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 41,363 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,363 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Sabre worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The business had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

