California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.05 Million Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,615 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 546.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.62 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

