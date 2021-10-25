California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.47 Million Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 91,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,096,000 after buying an additional 63,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after buying an additional 335,851 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $55.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

