California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.88 Million Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,886 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CureVac were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in CureVac in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth $202,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVAC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $38.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55. CureVac has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $151.80. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a PE ratio of -34.45.

CureVac Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

