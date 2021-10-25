California Public Employees Retirement System Has $9.20 Million Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKH. Sidoti boosted their target price on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $66.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

