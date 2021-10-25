California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 26,474 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,474 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Under Armour worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UA. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Under Armour by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Under Armour by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Under Armour by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 51,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,090,000 after buying an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,859,000 after buying an additional 533,997 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

